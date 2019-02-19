Menu
BROKEN ARM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a patient to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment following a quad bike rollover.
Patient airlifted after colliding with a cow on a quad bike

Aden Stokes
by
19th Feb 2019 7:05 PM

A PERSON had to be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon after colliding on their quad bike with a cow.

At 1.49pm, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the scene of a quad bike rollover on a property north west of Rockhampton.

The Rescue 300 crew arrived on scene about 270km from Rockhampton to treat the patient for a suspected fracture to their right humerus (suspected broken arm) received in the incident just after noon today.

The patient was then treated by the on-board paramedic and doctor before being airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment.

