Patient critical after being pulled from water

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Nov 2020 5:46 PM
Paramedics are attempting to stabilise a person in a critical condition on a Gold Coast beach after a near-drowning incident.

Emergency services were called to reports an adult had been pulled from the water at 3.30pm in Burleigh Heads at Second Ave.

The person was in a critical condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The incident follows a near-drowning of a four-year-old boy yesterday at Southport Broadwater.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

