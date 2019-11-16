Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island this afternoon
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island this afternoon
Health

Music festival 'drug overdose' fear as pair go to hospital

Jack Evans
16th Nov 2019 3:56 PM | Updated: 8:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to Great Keppel Island just after midday.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two patients were transferred to Rockhampton with "suspected substance abuse".

Great Keppel Island is currently hosting the Sunset Sessions dance party and hundreds are in attendance.

A Morning Bulletin reporter is on the island and said the main beach was cleared while the helicopter landed and collected the patient.

drug overdose great keppel island music festival sunset sessions
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Causing havoc’: Hipsters are putting surfers at risk

        premium_icon ‘Causing havoc’: Hipsters are putting surfers at risk

        News Looking cool in the ocean has Rainbow Bay locals hot under the collar as a new wave of hipster surfers descend on the iconic location

        Seagulls cancel fireworks at Christmas event

        Seagulls cancel fireworks at Christmas event

        News he event at the club grounds will still have an evening of entertainment including...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Stewart feeling comfortable in green and gold

        premium_icon Stewart feeling comfortable in green and gold

        Bowls Stewart will be wearing the green and gold next week in the Multi-Nations...