24°
News

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Javier Encalada
| 15th Apr 2017 12:59 PM Updated: 4:51 PM
Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.
Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay. Cathy Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Updated Saturday 4.40pm:

AMERICAN musician and author Patti Smith has donated $10,000 to help the recovery after the recent floods that affected the Northern Rivers and Tweed areas.

The artists performed two shows this week at Bluesfest 2017, and it was during her stay in the area that she found out about the recent weather event.

Bluesfest confirmed Patti Smith donated $10,000 AUD to local charity Rise Above The Flood, a local organisation working on a ground roots level to help those impacted by the recent flooding.

Volunteers from the charity were invited by Bluesfest to collect money at the festival and patrons have also been giving generously as they enter the festival.

All the proceeds from 'Rise above the Flood' will be donated to these local community groups:

-        Murwillumbah Council - Mayor Appeal Fund for Flooding
-        Helping Hands Lismore - A community run organisation with flood assistance packages
-        Northern Rivers Community Gateway - Direct Flood Assistance.
-        Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre - Direct Flood Assistance.

Rise Above The Flood are all volunteers who are working with community groups to make sure that monies raised will go directly to the community and not to administration of a national body.

Bluesfest Director Peter Noble OAM comments on the generous donation.
"As you are entering the gates you will see volunteers collecting for those impacted by the recent flooding in our region," he said.

"Being here at the festival it's easy to think everything is fine. The truth is, it isn't. There has been perhaps one billion dollars in damages to homes and property with many people unable to pay expensive insurance premiums. Saddest of all is that people have lost their lives. It's not hard to give a little, it will mean a lot.

Patricia Lee 'Patti' Smith is a singer-songwriter, poet, and visual artist who became an influential component of the New York City punk rock movement with her 1975 debut album Horses.

Smith performed that same album last Thursday during the first day of Bluesfest 2017 to adoring fans.

The Byron Bay shows were part of her last ever Australian tour.

You can find Rise Above The Flood here on facebook and you can contact their organiser Ilona Harker via 0402 637 739 or ilona@ilonaharker.com.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest2017 byron shire flood 2017 lismore murwillumbah patti smith whatson

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

THE artist heard about the recent weather event after she performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017.

It's the small things that count for flood victim

Royal Pacific Caravan park resident Ted Bridger in his donated recliner chair.

"I'm so happy now I have somewhere to sit”

Tweed gigs: Great sounds for Easter

Sarah McLeod will perform with Corey's Jam at Coolangatta Hotel on Saturday night

Supergroups and more

Journey to national champion complete for Salt star

Sole Salt Surf Life Saving Club representative at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships, John-Paul Smith (middle), won a national title in beach flags and a silver medal in sprints.

A prophecy fulfilled

Local Partners

Condong Bowls Club bounces back after flood

The club's clean up crew have worked hard to restore it to its former glory.

Tumbulgum's hub of flood recovery relief

HERE TO HELP: Maria van Vliet, Julia Hillen and Jenny Kidd at the flood recovery tent on Riverside Dr at Tumbulgum.

Residents come together after the flood.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

THE artist heard about the recent weather event after she performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017.

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

Tweed gigs: Great sounds for Easter

Sarah McLeod will perform with Corey's Jam at Coolangatta Hotel on Saturday night

Supergroups and more

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 13TH APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

Under Contract!!!

27 Vernon Avenue, Labrador 4215

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

Here's your opportunity to secure an absolute gem in a high demand area. This terrific home is situated on a spacious 551sqm block in a quiet street. It's...

Seclusion, Space and Great Views

11 Rosemount Court, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 5 $550,000 ...

On 5867 square metres in a highly sought after Terranora cul-de-sac, this solid family home represents some of the best buying available with the bonus of dual...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Open for Inspection - Saturday 22 April 2017, 10-10.30am This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless...

Low maintenance townhouse living

23/2 Barrett Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 349,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 APRIL AT 12:00 - 12:30PM * Light filled living and dining that open out to your private outdoor entertaining area *...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Renovated Unit in a Prime Greenbank Location

4/2 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

In a central, ultra-convenient location this unit is walking distance to the River, Tweed Mall Shopping Centre, Tweed Heads Bowls Club and the Hospital. The...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!