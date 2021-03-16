'How dare you': Pauline Hanson slammed over Higgins taunt

Lisa Wilkinson has slammed Pauline Hanson, after she called on women to stop "demonising men" and criticised former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins for waiting two years to push for a full police investigation over her alleged rape at Parliament House.

The One Nation Senator, who said she had spoken out on the issue of sexual assault against women in the past, described yesterday's nationwide March For Justice rallies as "anti-men".

She went on to claim the movement failed to take into consideration that not all allegations were true.

"Stop demonising men," Senator Hanson said in an interview on Sky News.

"There are false allegations, there are men who have been accused of these things that didn't, it didn't happen."

Her comments were met with fury by Wilkinson - who yesterday introduced Ms Higgins at Canberra's March 4 Justice, having interviewed her after news.com.au first broke the story last month - and others, with The Project host writing in a tweet that Senator Hanson should "go away".

"Oh for Christ's sake Pauline Hanson. How dare you," Wilkinson wrote.

"You don't know the first thing of the detail of Brittany Higgins' experience. Go away and stop adding to the trauma. Seriously, GO AWAY!"

Brittany Higgins addressing the crowd at Canberra’s March 4 Justice on Monday. Picture: Jamila Toderas/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

During her television appearance today, Senator Hanson also criticised Ms Higgins for waiting two years before pursuing her rape case.

Ms Higgins did speak to police immediately after the alleged incident, but asked police to pause the investigation on the eve of the 2019 election because she was worried about the impact on her job.

"Brittany Higgins, she had the right to go and lay those charges,'' Senator Hanson said. "Take it to the courts. If you've got a case for assault then you take it to the courts."

In an unrelated anecdote, Senator Hanson told Sky News that one mother had contacted her over rape allegations involving the woman's son.

"So I was contacted by the mother. Do you know that when that actually did the test, that woman that accused him (of) rape she actually went to (do) a test, and she was found to have semen of not one but two other men, not the fellow that she accused him of rape, but (from the) other man.

"So what I'm saying is, you know, there are false allegations, some people are put in this position, that can actually destroy the lives of what has happened."

Senator Hanson has previously used parliamentary privilege to publicly accuse the ex-wife of her son of making false claims that he sexually abused his own child.

She expanded on those claims in detail in July, 2019, in the Senate, where she is protected by parliamentary privilege and cannot be sued for defamation.

"I know this feeling because, for years, my own son faced these destructive allegations in an attempt to stop him having access to his young son," she told the Senate.

"My ex-daughter-in-law claimed to police that my son was outside her home in Townsville.

"That was despite him being sick and on the Gold Coast, some 1000 kilometres away. He was forced to defend himself, at enormous expense, and was dragged through the courts.

"She also falsely alleged - a soul-crushing claim - that my son had sexually abused his boy. Again, the false claim was designed to stop him having any connection with his son. No charges were brought against my son."

Senator Pauline Hanson wants women to ‘stop demonising men’. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage



Senator Hanson also complained that men were being driven to suicide by family law matters.

"It shows you how lies and perjury are leading to the failure of Australia's family law system and contributing to the death of 21 men by suicide and the murder of one woman each week,'' she said.

"Here was this spiteful partner who thought she could prevent the father from having anything to do with their child until he was a teenager - a child who is now five years old - and she has been stopping him from seeing his son since the child was 15 months old.

"Isn't it exceptional that, when the mother faced the same outcome she wanted to inflict on my son, she couldn't handle the thought?"

Senator Hanson said the family law system was a place we have created that is "killing dads, leading to the murder of women and hurting millions of kids in the process".



