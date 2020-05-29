Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

PAVILIONS IN PARADISE: Hayman Island’s newest addition

Laura Thomas
29th May 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAYMAN Island is set to continue its post Cyclone Debbie recovery with the addition of 38 new resort pavilions.

The bungalows are part of a staged development that will also include the construction of a new pool and garden in the southeast part of the island near the existing accommodation.

A development application for the new buildings was approved by Whitsunday Regional Council yesterday and stage one will see the construction of 27 resort pavilions, followed by 11 more in state two.

The pavilions will be one-storey modules with one bedroom, one bathroom and an outdoor seating area.
The pavilions will be one-storey modules with one bedroom, one bathroom and an outdoor seating area.

The pavilions will be one-storey modules with one bedroom, one bathroom and an outdoor seating area.

According to the development documents, the pavilions will be built to help offset the accommodation losses after Cyclone Debbie.

The island closed for two years after the cyclone and reopened in July last year as part of a $135 million redevelopment.

The site of the new pavilions was previously used as construction worker accommodation during the refurbishments of the resort.

The bungalows are part of a staged development that will also include the construction of a new pool and garden in the southeast part of the island near the existing accommodation.
The bungalows are part of a staged development that will also include the construction of a new pool and garden in the southeast part of the island near the existing accommodation.
development approvals hayman island hayman island development tropical cyclone debbie whitsunday regional council
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Simon Wilhelm: Wanted man found ‘hiding in storage room’

        Simon Wilhelm: Wanted man found ‘hiding in storage room’

        Crime A 49-year-old man wanted on child sex offences has been found hiding in a storage room under an takeaway store.

        • 29th May 2020 3:49 PM
        Masked graffiti accused has his charges dismissed

        premium_icon Masked graffiti accused has his charges dismissed

        News THE court imposed a range of treatment-based conditions.

        101 years: Air force Sergeant, mother, world traveller

        premium_icon 101 years: Air force Sergeant, mother, world traveller

        Community Gladys Farley was “sworn to secrecy” about her time in the Air Force

        Mayor worried second wave could cause ‘terrible tragedy’

        premium_icon Mayor worried second wave could cause ‘terrible tragedy’

        News Death would be “not more tragic or less tragic if it was my wife.”