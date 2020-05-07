Pay tribute to Mums during virtual memorial service

Tweed Valley Lawn Cemetery administrator John Stennett lights a candle for all the mothers remembered.

FAMILIES can celebrate the lives of their mothers who have passed away during an inaugural.

This year's Mother's Day memorial service will be broadcast on radio 4CRB by two local pastors.

It's the first time in the event's seven-year history that it will not be held at the Tweed Valley Lawn Cemetery due to coronavirus restrictions.

Pastor Rob Stuttle from Tumbulgum Living Waters Church and Pastor Bob Spence from ConXions Church Murwillumbah will officiate the service.

Pastor Stuttle will offer spiritual readings and guidance to relatives who have lost a mother.

He asked listeners to celebrate their loved one by lighting a candle at home during the service.

Pastor Stuttle said by broadcasting the service it would reach a greater audience.

"The 30-minute broadcast will reach several thousand listeners on both sides of the border which is the largest audience we have ever ministered to.

"Usually we host the event for upwards of sixty people."

Tweed Valley Lawn Cemetery administrator John Stennett said the memorial service was a wonderful opportunity for families to remember and celebrate the lives of their mothers who have passed away.

The service is hosted by Tweed Valley Lawn Cemetery and Murwillumbah Churches Together and will be broadcast from 8am on Sunday, May 10 on Gold Coast Community Radio 4CRB 89.3FM.