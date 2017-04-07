25°
Pay up or businesses will shut up shop

Nikki Todd | 7th Apr 2017 5:35 PM
South Murwillumbah Prospero street resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding after Thursday nights rain deluge caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
South Murwillumbah Prospero street resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding after Thursday nights rain deluge caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News SCOTT POWICK

ANGER was palpable as business owners confronted a high-level government panel today, demanding an immediate injection of funds to keep Murwillumbah going.

Emotion boiled over at the Murwillumbah RSL as more than 200 people - many business owners who lost everything in the flood - attended a briefing hosted by the business chamber.

In attendance was NSW Flood recovery co-ordinator Euan Ferguson in his first public meeting in Murwillumbah since his appointment on Monday, as well as local politicians, representatives from Tweed Shire Council, police, SES and more. Murwillumbah District Business Chamber president Ilza Jaunberzins said business owners had identified five key needs, including garbage removal, an immediate cash injection, a central point of information, insurance issues addressed and mental health support.

"The one issue that has had no comment from either the Prime Minister or Premier (who both visited on Monday), is a one-off economic stimulus payment to businesses to tide them over the critical period between now and when insurances begin coverage,” Ms Jaunberzins said.

"This is the vulnerable time, a tipping point.”

Brett Bugg, who owns the two IGA stores in town, said a one-off cash injection was needed immediately or businesses wouldshut.

"Cash flow is our biggest issue,” Mr Bugg said.

"We live on a four to six- week cycle. Bills come in for the next 30 days. These people are still going to have to keep paying their bills with no cash coming in.

"What we don't need is low-interest loans. We need cash to help these people through the next four to six weeks.

"If they don't get the money in the next two weeks, those who are directly affected - they're gone.”

Katherine Butterworth, who with husband Rod Butterworth owns the South Murwillumbah Post Office, said the "commercial future and the future of Murwillumbah was at stake” if financial help was not immediately given - "and not low-interest loans” - referring to PM Malcolm Turnbull's comments on Monday.

She said she was bitterly disappointed in the response from government, with residents and businesses left to fend for themselves.

"Across the board, leadership was missing,” she said. "We doers suggest a meeting to discuss a plan for after disaster management in case there is another disaster of this magnitude.”

Right Food Group owner Annie Brownjohn suggested the town's biggest employers travel to Canberra to plead their case.

"We need to put our case for funding assistance, and let them know just how bloody desperate the situation is,” she said.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone debbie murwillumbah business murwillumbah district business chamber tweed flood tweed flood 2017

