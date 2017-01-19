P&C calls for hijab ban at Queensland school

Susan Carland on becoming a Muslim and her love for Waleed

PARENTS at a Gold Coast State primary school want to ban the hijab for future young female students to toughen the uniform policy.

But the school principal warns a meeting to discuss uniforms cannot be allowed on the grounds of discrimination and he wants the P&C president to stand down.

Benowa State School principal Michael Josey told Brooke Patterson she could "not use any political position, platform or agenda to canvas community opinion on the wearing of hijabs".

Mr Josey said he had to make "reasonable adjustments in relation to religious and cultural beliefs" to ensure the uniform code was consistent with anti-discrimination laws.

Delegates at the LNP state conference supported a motion by Ms Patterson at the weekend to ban girls under the age of 10 from wearing headscarves in schools.

