22°
News

P&C calls for hijab ban at Queensland school

Paul Weston Gold Coast Bulletin | 18th Jul 2017 6:25 AM
LNP member Brooke Patterson debates a resolution at the Liberal National Party (LNP) state convention in Brisbane.
LNP member Brooke Patterson debates a resolution at the Liberal National Party (LNP) state convention in Brisbane. AAP Image/Darren England

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PARENTS at a Gold Coast State primary school want to ban the hijab for future young female students to toughen the uniform policy.

But the school principal warns a meeting to discuss uniforms cannot be allowed on the grounds of discrimination and he wants the P&C president to stand down.

Benowa State School principal Michael Josey told Brooke Patterson she could "not use any political position, platform or agenda to canvas community opinion on the wearing of hijabs".

Mr Josey said he had to make "reasonable adjustments in relation to religious and cultural beliefs" to ensure the uniform code was consistent with anti-discrimination laws.

Delegates at the LNP state conference supported a motion by Ms Patterson at the weekend to ban girls under the age of 10 from wearing headscarves in schools.

Reader poll

Should school uniforms allow for religious differences?

View Results

More on this at the Gold Coast Bulletin

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks hijab islam religion

Woman and child missing from Far North Coast

Woman and child missing from Far North Coast

POLICE are appealing for public help to find a mother and her daughter reported missing from the Tweed.

  • News

  • 18th Jul 2017 10:16 AM

Beloved teacher farewelled at Wallum Preschool

Retiring director of Wallum Preschool Margy Maycock with August Klehr.

Green Heroes found at Wallum.

MH17 disaster anniversary brings families to Amsterdam

Serge and Vera Oreshkin, whose son Victor Oreshkin, 29, was killed, at his tree at the new MH17 memorial Vijfhuizen, Holland.

Families remember those they lost in the downing of MH17

Mum dies after giving birth in hospital with ear infection

Imogen Petrak (pictured left with her husband John and young son) died after being taken to hospital with an ear infection. Picture: GoFundMe

Baby Eleanor was born four-weeks early, but mum did not survive.

Local Partners

Missing for 40 years: remembering Narelle Cox

Missing for 40 years, Narelle Cox's family and friends reflect on the Grafton girl they still love and admire

NSW housing completions smash state record

Housing completions in NSW at an all-time high. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Housing completions in NSW at an all-time high

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

The premiere episode of season 7 of Game of Thrones has smashed records for Foxtel, achieving the highest ratings ever for a series.

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $770,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

Modern Three-Bedroom Ground Floor Unit

6/114 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 3 1 2 $300,000 ...

This spacious three-bedroom unit is ideally situated on the ground floor at the end of a small block of only 6. Conveniently located within minutes to local...

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland this 79-year-old art deco dual living house needs a new owner...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 12:00 -12:30PM A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain...

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of space, the solid brick and tile residence...

Affordable Beachside Living with Ocean Glimpses Just 150 metres from the Sand

26/15-17 South Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $470,000 ...

If you are looking to invest, holiday let or secure a perfect beachside lifestyle then this is the property for you. Tastefully presented in fresh, crisp tones...

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $460,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $230,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and...

ELEVATED POSITION WITH PANORAMIC RIVER &amp; OCEAN VIEWS

3 Ocean Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 3 2 $659,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND JULY 11:00 - 11:30AM Perched in a peaceful & elevated position, this family home promotes a delightful, low maintenance...

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!