Tweed Heads PCYC has expended its program for looking after students outside of school hours. PHOTO: SUPPLIED.
News

PCYC extends before and after school care

28th Aug 2019 5:30 AM
THE Tweed Heads PCYC has expanded its before and after school care.

The group has taken over the running of the outside-school-hour program at Tweed Heads South Public School, with co-ordinator Ashlee Aria believing it was an exciting time for the club.

“PCYC is extremely excited to be transitioning into a service at Tweed Heads South,” she said.

“The two services will be working very closely together with their programs.”

With the change, Ms Aria said the PCYC was offering parents the opportunity to try out the program with their children.

“We are currently running an introductory offer for our families which among other things includes a free trail class at PCYC Tweed Heads,” she said.

“In total we now have just under 900 children members with our Tweed Heads club.”

For more information, phone the club on (07) 5599 1714 or email at tweedheads@pcycnsw.org.au.

