Peaceful living in charming home

THIS charming three bedroom Anchorage Island home is the perfect next property purchase for anyone looking to downsize.

Seller John O'Boyle said the abundance of space in the home was an immediate drawcard when he originally purchased the property.

"The size of the house, that's what attracted us in the first place,” Mr O'Boyle said.

"When you walk in we were struck by the size of the place.

"It could accommodate a family or someone who's looking to get out of a house but not sacrifice giving up their space.”

Positioned in the exclusive gated community on Anchorage Island, enjoy your privacy in this beautifully appointed 369sqm ground floor three bedroom apartment.

It's spacious enough to accommodate family and friends when they visit, or to enjoy a quiet and relaxing lifestyle in the peaceful community.

The versatile open-plan living provides plenty of options to arrange furniture so as to meet your needs.

Sit back and relax in the air-conditioned living and dining options while catching glimpses of the Tweed River.

Entertaining is made easy, with four private al fresco terraces perfect to enjoy the morning sun with a cup of coffee or share a meal with friends in the summer time.

The spacious kitchen features a practical island bench and breakfast bar ideal for Sunday morning feasts.

The luxurious main bedroom boasts plenty of space and the ensuite includes a spa bath to relax in and pamper yourself.

The gardens are also beautify manicured while the double garage has plenty of extra storage space.

The property is only one of four in the secure, gated community.

Bed: 3

Bath: 3

Car: 2

Address: 1/3 Island Drive, Tweed Heads

Agent: Century 21 Agents - On The Border

Features: Gated community, in-ground swimming pool, partial views of the Tweed River, four al fresco terraces

Price: $875,000 to $925,000

Inspections: 11.30am-noon on Saturday, June 2