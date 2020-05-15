Peak danger: Stay off buses and trains at these times

As restrictions on gatherings and pubs, clubs, cafes, restaurants eased today, the NSW Premier has issued a stark warning about rising public transport.

Public transport is the new danger zone for COVID-19 outbreaks in Sydney as more people begin returning to workplaces.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian today said people heading back to work should stay off buses and trains during the peak commute - from the early services until about 11am.

"We don't want any more people at this stage catching public transport in the peak," Ms Berejiklian said.

"If you're not already on the bus or the trains the morning, do not catch public transport in the peak.

"I stress that strongly because we know overseas, public transport unfortunately has been the main reason why the disease spread.

"At this stage we are maintaining good social distancing but we are being very strict about that."

Sydney Trains have put on more staff to help stem the spread of the coronavius. Picture: Jane Dempster/The Australian.

In terms of parking and managing social distancing on transport, Ms Berejiklian said the government would outline more detailed plans in coming weeks.

The Premier warned case numbers of COVID-19 in the state would inevitably rise in the coming weeks as restrictions on gatherings and pubs, clubs, cafes, restaurants and places of worship are eased.

It follows Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy's statement this week urging people to keep working from home and for businesses to stagger work hours of staff needing to travel.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian providing an update on COVID-19 in NSW today.

NSW RECORDS EIGHT NEW CASES

Eight new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in NSW in the last 24 hours after a huge 12,200 tests were conducted across the state.

The news comes as restrictions began easing across NSW, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to continue doing the right thing regarding social distancing.

"I know some may even have already started enjoying the new freedoms that come with easing restrictions today but that also comes with personal responsibility and I can't stress that enough," she said.

"Easing restrictions have failed in so many places around the world and I don't want that to happen in NSW."

Crowds flock to Bondi Beach and brave the cold as lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: Matrix

Bars, clubs, pubs, restaurants and cafes can open their doors to patrons for the first time in weeks today.

It won't be business as usual however, with only 10 customers allowed at a time and many restrictions still in place.

Meanwhile, a man in his 90s who contracted COVID-19 earlier this year has again fallen ill with the disease after coming into contact with an infected family member.

He makes up one of the eight new cases which included five from known contacts, three overseas travellers in hotel quarantine including one who recently returned to Sydney via Brisbane from overseas.

After closing their doors to worshippers in March, Catholic churches in NSW will reopen on Friday for private prayer, confession and small-scale masses. St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney’s CBD opened at 6.30am with the first of four masses held at 7am. Picture: Matrix News

Authorities are now urging anyone who was on flight QF537 from Brisbane to Sydney to contact health authorities as they may need to get tested or self-isolate.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has also warned a string of new local government areas have emerged as hotspots for the disease, with locally-acquired cases detected in Waverley, Dover Heights and Bondi.

