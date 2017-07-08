Pearce calls for Maroons hunt in Origin decider

NEW South Wales five-eighth Mitchell Pearce said the Blues would need to return to their aggressive ways if they're to defeat Queensland in Wednesday night's decider.

Speaking from Blues camp at Kingscliff during the week, Pearce said the side would need to learn from their second-half fadeout in game two a fortnight ago, if they were to claim their first series win since 2014.

Queensland's second-half romp - which saw NSW cough up a 10 point lead - was a reversal of roles from game one, which Pearce said needed to be rectified.

"We stopped being the hunters in the second-half in attack and defence, which we'd done so well at the start of the series,” Pearce said.

"If you stop hunting in games against quality players it's all about momentum; you've got to take the game to Queensland.

"It is something they're renowned for; taking it to us. We stopped playing footy and tried to hold onto the win and that didn't help the result.

"A lot of that came off the back of poor discipline. I think it was more a mentality thing than skill based, and I take responsibility for part of that as a halfback.”

Pearce said the Blues would need to play game three on their terms, and had strong ideas on how to play out the last 20 minutes of a game.

"We know what the recipe is for us to win, and what we believe we can beat Queensland with. We learned our lesson after game two,” he said.

"It's not like we're going to go searching for answers or to find a magical box somewhere.

"We know what we need to do. We've got a great team here, and we need to get the best out of our individuals, because there's a lot of class.”