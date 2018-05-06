'Pearl of the Pacific': Postcards from Tweed's early days

MARINE PARADE: Canvas town at Cudgen Headland shows camping at what was then known as Cudgen Headland, and now Kingscliff.

MARINE PARADE: Canvas town at Cudgen Headland shows camping at what was then known as Cudgen Headland, and now Kingscliff. Tweed Regional Museum

WELCOME to the latest edition of our new weekly column Talking History, supplied by staff at the Tweed Regional Museum. In part four of our series on early 20th century photographers, we feature the work of W.J. Hannah.

Part 4

HANNAH is referred to as a "photographic artist” in local newspaper articles as early as 1924; he supplied the local Chamber of Commerce with photographs to use in tourist booklets in 1925 and the 1930s and began advertising his studio in Wharf Street, Murwillumbah in 1928.

He promoted his relationship with local pharmacy Whittles; photography services could be booked through the pharmacy and a car provided to transport clients to and from Hannah's studio.

By that time the box brownie camera, first introduced in 1900, was widely used as it had been mass produced since that time and was inexpensive and easy to use.

It marked the beginning of every family and amateur photographer's ability to capture local life, from the casual family photograph to the routine of daily life, and special occasions.

Given the wider availability of cameras and the growth in amateur photography, the need for professional photographers operating out of local studios to "value add” is perhaps reflected in W J Hannah's promotion of the artistic merit of his photography.

The Tweed Daily News, reporting in 1932 about the renovations at Hannah's studio in Wharf Street, claimed "Mr Hannah is a specialist of high degree in all photographic work and this is borne out by the unique compliments paid his work from time to time at the Brisbane Exhibition, where he has received 100 per cent... and two special certificates of merit for photography”.

As well as producing hand-coloured scenic postcards and contributing to articles and booklets showcasing the beauty of the area, Hannah also provided a collection of scenic views to be displayed at the Government Tourist Bureau in Sydney in 1927.

He sponsored and judged artistic competitions at the local show, and advertised that amateur photographers could rely on his assistance to give them the best results.

Hannah operated his studio in Murwillumbah until 1936.

The two images featured here date from the late 1920s and showcase Hannah's artistry in capturing scenic landscapes. Both these images feature in the publication Official tourist guide to Murwillumbah and district: Where beauty and progress abound, a copy of which is held in the museum's collection.

The main image is captioned "Canvas town at Cudgen Headland” in the guide and shows camping at what was then known as Cudgen Headland, and is now known as Kingscliff.

Marine Parade is a dirt road and the space between the road and the beach is full of tents. The large building on the right is Allen's Tea Rooms, which also advertised hot water and bait. There are people hanging over the veranda of a boarding house and Kingscliff appears to be almost as busy as it is now. In the guide, Cudgen Headland is promoted as a 'unique holiday haven', the 'Pearl of the Pacific', which has at last begun to be 'on the map' for tourists and holidaymakers.

Oak Avenue, between Stotts Creek and Chinderah, got its name from the sheoak trees that lined both sides of the road. Tweed Regional Museum

The second image shows how Oak Avenue, between Stotts Creek and Chinderah, got its name. Both sides of the road were lined with "oak” trees (she-oaks/ Allocasuarina) until the early 1970s. When this image was taken in 1929, the oaks had survived a recent threat by the NSW Main Roads Board to remove them. They were preserved due to the efforts of a local, George Mann, who argued for their "beauty and worth”. The concrete road surface was laid down in the 1920s, replacing the earlier surface of gravel and dirt. Oak Avenue is now part of Tweed Valley Way. In 1929, the road was obviously so quiet that Hannah could set up his camera and tripod on the centre line to capture this view of the road appearing to stretch endlessly into the distance.