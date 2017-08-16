Pedestrian injured, woman charged over break-in

Police have been kept busy on the Tweed in the past week.

Pedestrian injured

A PEDESTRIAN was believed to have been wearing headphones and listening to music when he was struck by a car at Tweed Heads last Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Minjungbal Dr at 11.20am.

A vehicle was travelling north at roughly 40kmh when it's believed the pedestrian ran from the median strip onto the road and was struck by the vehicle.

He fell down and managed to crawl to the gutter.

Witnesses said the driver immediately stopped to help the man before ambulance officers arrived.

The man was taken to Gold Coast Hospital with a broken leg and shoulder pain.

Drug charges

A MAN is due to face court this week after police allegedly found him with six bags of methylamphetamine in Tweed Heads South last Thursday.

Plain clothes police stopped two males on Dry Dock Rd about 2.20pm.

While they were speaking to them, a 24-year-old ran from police and was chased into a vacant block of land.

Police will allege he wrestled with an officer before being brought under control and handcuffed. Officers searched his backpack and found the drugs and a New South Wales Police identification badge he was not the lawful owner of.

The man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he was charged with possessing drugs, resisting police and having goods in custody. He was granted bail and was due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Break and enter

A WOMAN will face court later this month after allegedly breaking into a Murwillumbah home on Saturday, August 12.

The residents of the Kyndalyn Crt home left for an afternoon out about 2.40pm.

They returned about four hours later to find their home had been broken into and a motor vehicle had been stolen.

Police said the thief appeared to have kicked through a false wall in the victims' garage before climbing into the roof cavity and accessing a bedroom inside the house.

Personal items including cosmetics, handbags and clothing were stolen from each bedroom.

Police later located the stolen vehicle parked in cane fields at Clothiers Creek, with a 33-year-old woman allegedly in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Police alleged they found the other stolen property inside the vehicle, along with three snap seal bags which they believed contained prohibited drugs.

The woman was charged with break and enter and stealing a motor vehicle.

The woman was released on conditional bail in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to face Murwillumbah Local Court on August 26.