Police are investigating a fail-to-stop fatal crash in Nimbin.
Police are investigating a fail-to-stop fatal crash in Nimbin. Contributed
Breaking

HIT AND RUN: Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured

JASMINE BURKE
by
16th Apr 2019 6:04 AM | Updated: 8:29 AM

UPDATE 8.20AM: POLICE are still searching for the driver of vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run at Nimbin on Monday night.

At about 7.10pm on Monday a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were walking north along Cecil St, Nimbin when they were struck by a northbound vehicle.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, while the man suffered serious injuries including a suspected broken leg and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Aaron Greenwood confirmed they are continuing their enquiries and called for the driver to do the right thing and come forward.

He said the charges for failing to stop and provide assistance at a crash scene are very serious and he urged the driver to come forward.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and started inquiries with police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Act Insp Greenwood called for anyone who may know anything about the crash to contact them as soon as possible.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the fail-to-stop fatal crash, or who may have information that could assist, to contact us at Lismore Police Station or via Crime Stoppers," he said.

"Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au immediately."

The vehicle, described as a white 2004 model Subaru Forester, left the scene with front-end damage and is missing the front grill.

The vehicle was last seen travelling south on Cecil Street.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

ORIGINAL: A WOMAN has died and a man was seriously injured in a hit and run in Nimbin last night.

About 7.10pm the 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were walking north along Cecil Street, Nimbin when they were struck by a northbound vehicle.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The man suffered serious injuries including a suspected broken leg and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The vehicle, described as a white 2004 model Subaru Forester, left the scene.

The vehicle has sustained front-end damage and is missing the front grill and was last seen travelling south on Cecil Street.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and started inquiries with police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the fail-to-stop fatal crash, or who may have information that could assist, to contact them at Lismore Police Station or Crime Stoppers.

They are also appealing for the driver of the vehicle involved to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

