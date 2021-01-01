Menu
A 21-year-old man has died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious on the side of a major road in what police suspect is a hit and run incident.
Breaking

Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run

by Edward Randell
1st Jan 2021 6:57 AM
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious beside a Sunshine Coast road following a suspected hit and run.

The 21-year-old from Minyama was found on the side of Maroochy Boulevarde in Maroochydore about 1.30am but paramedics were unable to revive him.

Early police investigations suspect he may have been hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage from along Maroochy Boulevard between 1am and 1.30am, is encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run

