Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
News

Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

by Talisa Eley
7th Nov 2019 7:18 AM

A PEDESTRIAN has been struck and killed this morning on the M1, with police closing one lane of the motorway.

The person, believed to be a man, was hit by a truck near Exit 71 at Nerang about 3am.

The forensic crash unit remained at the scene at 5.30am, with the left hand lane in the northbound direction has been closed to traffic.

It is not impacting traffic, but crews are working quickly to wrap up before rush hour.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call triple-0

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash gold coast m1 pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        While dam dries up, festival venue wants water exemption

        premium_icon While dam dries up, festival venue wants water exemption

        Council News ORGANISERS of Falls Festival have asked the council for an exemption from the Drought Water Restriction Policy.

        State’s first LGBTI aged care home set to open

        premium_icon State’s first LGBTI aged care home set to open

        News Queensland’s first LGBTI aged care facility to open its doors

        ‘Treat deodorant cans like cigarettes’

        premium_icon ‘Treat deodorant cans like cigarettes’

        Crime Deodorant cans should be taken off the shelves and put in cages

        Bartender’s stash of cocaine and MDMA found in underpants

        premium_icon Bartender’s stash of cocaine and MDMA found in underpants

        Crime A Gold Coast bartender who stuffed cocaine and MDMA down his underpants was found...