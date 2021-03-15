Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
22 Northpoint Avenue, Kingscliff has sold for a massive $3.3 million.
22 Northpoint Avenue, Kingscliff has sold for a massive $3.3 million.
Property

PEEK INSIDE: Beachfront home sells for massive $3.3m

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
15th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After being on the market for 193 days, a home in the prestigious Salt Village in Kingscliff has sold for a massive $3.3 million.

The luxury beachfront home located on North Point Avenue sold on March 4 by Ray White.

Views from the luxury home. Picture: CoreLogic
Views from the luxury home. Picture: CoreLogic

 

According to the listing, the architect-designed contemporary home features a northeast-facing infinity pool, large open-plan kitchen with stone benches, soft-closing drawers, European appliances and butler's pantry, a sunken lounge area, two further living areas, a dining area with chandelier lighting and a courtyard dining area.

22 North Point Avenue Kingscliff has sold for a massive $3.3 million. Picture: CoreLogic
22 North Point Avenue Kingscliff has sold for a massive $3.3 million. Picture: CoreLogic

 

 

"This highly revered residence sits among those in the elite category," the listing states.

"The Avenue itself comprises of an array of multimillion-dollar mansions, exuding prestige and luxury.

"Where this beachfront home separates itself from its surrounding residents however, is its breathtaking sea views from within.

The home features an infinity pool. Picture: CoreLogic
The home features an infinity pool. Picture: CoreLogic

 

"From statement architecture and dedicated lifestyle spaces to commanding ceiling heights and glass expanses that fill every last square metre with natural light; this stunning home offers all."

Inside the Salt Village home. Picture: CoreLogic
Inside the Salt Village home. Picture: CoreLogic

 

Three of the bedrooms feature ensuites, with the master including a sauna and spa.

Each of the bedrooms includes an ensuite. Picture: CoreLogic
Each of the bedrooms includes an ensuite. Picture: CoreLogic

 

"This relaxed blue-chip location speaks for itself with close proximity to both Salt and Casuarina Villages, an array of sophisticated dining options, direct access to walking paths and bike tracks stretching along the entire coastline and pristine patrolled beaches right at your doorstep," the listing states.

22 North Point Avenue Kingscliff has sold for a massive $3.3 million. Picture: CoreLogic
22 North Point Avenue Kingscliff has sold for a massive $3.3 million. Picture: CoreLogic

 

The property last sold in 2014 for $2,060,000.

The home was last listed for rent in 2018 for $1600 per week.

The luxury home features several living areas. Picture: CoreLogic
The luxury home features several living areas. Picture: CoreLogic

 

 

The house is located in an elite neighbourhood. Picture: CoreLogic
The house is located in an elite neighbourhood. Picture: CoreLogic
kingscliff property luxury home salt village
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a broken car part helped cops catch this drunk driver

        Premium Content How a broken car part helped cops catch this drunk driver

        Crime The 30-year-old was driving on the Pacific Motorway just after midnight when police noticed something about his car.

        NSW Police Commissioner calls for rape law reforms

        Premium Content NSW Police Commissioner calls for rape law reforms

        Crime NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller is pushing for changes to sexual assault law...

        Flooding possible from Sunday, SES and BOM warn

        Premium Content Flooding possible from Sunday, SES and BOM warn

        Weather Our catchments are already saturated and heavy rain is on the way

        COVID ADVICE: What you need to do if you’ve been in QLD

        Premium Content COVID ADVICE: What you need to do if you’ve been in QLD

        News Contact tracing under way in effort to prevent lockdown in Brisbane