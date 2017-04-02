Pensioners remain upbeat: 'Life goes on'

Tumbulgum residents Victor Hunt and his wife Kathleen Hunt start the long clean up process after flood waters on the Tweed Valley Way crosed into their home.Photo Scott Powick Daily News

PENSIONERS Victor and Kathleen Hunt have experienced four floods at their Tumbulgum home and have no doubt this was the worst.

They have been isolated since Thursday as the river rose around their home, which is barely 80m from its banks on Tweed Valley Way.

"We were starting to panic when it was reaching the top steps,” he said.

"We stayed here when the evacuation order came because we had our animals.”

Mr Hunt said they were both affected by what had happened but wouldn't be leaving the area anytime soon.

"You know,” he said. "I'm upset, Kathleen's upset, but you get on with it. There's people worse off than us, people who have lost a lot more.

"Life goes on.”