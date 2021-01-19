Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ballina Cup winning jockey Luke Dittman and representing Matthew Dunn Racing, Toby McIntosh (Credit: Ballina Jockey Club)
Ballina Cup winning jockey Luke Dittman and representing Matthew Dunn Racing, Toby McIntosh (Credit: Ballina Jockey Club)
Sport

Penthurst goes to the penthouse with Ballina Cup win

Adam Daunt
18th Jan 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Penthurst has claimed the 2021 Ballina Cup in convincing style from Zigallene and Malawi Gold for back-to-back victories.

The 7 year-old, trained by Matthew Dunn and ridden by Luke Dittman, was the pre-race favourite and went down the outside of the pack late before stretching away for a conclusive win.

Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matthew Bertram said Matthew Dunn deserved plaudits for training such a fine horse.

“ (Penthurst) looked to be in excellent form, it was an exceptionally good win, trained by Matthew Dunn at Murwillumbah … Matthew Dunn is one of the most successful country trainers in Australia,” Mr Bertram said.

- Ballina Cup winning horse Penthurst. (Credit: Ballina Jockey Club)
- Ballina Cup winning horse Penthurst. (Credit: Ballina Jockey Club)

Mr Bertram said viewers had been treated to a high-quality standard of racing across the day.

“It was very good … there was a local winner in Stephen Lee, our lead trainer had a winner on the day so it’s always good when locals win, winners from as far as South East Queensland, just a good splattering of horses from South East Queensland and the Northern Rivers, it was a very good day.”

With 1,000 person limit due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Bertram said the 2021 Ballina Cup had been a different racing experience than past cup iterations.

“ We had a really good day, we would say it was a successful day, in terms of COVID it adds to your costs … your costs are increased and because you’re limiting the crowd your revenue was down but in terms of compiling with the COVID-safe rules it was a successful day.”

ballina ballina cup ballina jockey club northern rivers horse racing norther rivers community nothern rivers sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best of Tweed: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Tweed: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Food & Entertainment Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Tweed? Nominations are now open to find the region's top cafe.

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Man, 76, arrested after police find 36kg of cannabis in car

        Premium Content Man, 76, arrested after police find 36kg of cannabis in car

        Crime Police had stopped the man for an early-morning random breath test

        REVEALED: Key strategy that could help Lismore Swans win

        Premium Content REVEALED: Key strategy that could help Lismore Swans win

        News PHOTOS: It’s a new era for this local footy team