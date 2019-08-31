Menu
Tim and his mate decided it was a great idea to pose in front of a croc trap on the Katherine River near Nitmiluk Gorge. Picture: Supplied
Opinion

People and crocs don’t mix

31st Aug 2019 12:57 PM

IN 2015, the NT News published a story which began: "Oh look another drunk dickhead on a crocodile trap".

Here we are, four years later, writing about not one, but two more drunk dickheads on a crocodile trap.

History, the saying goes, repeats itself first as tragedy, then as farce.

But this is our lot, documenting life in the Northern Territory.

Crocodiles are not deep thinkers.

Neither are people who swim out to croc traps so they can get take photos of themselves smoking darts and sinking tinnies.

Still, this kind of thing is to be expected in the Territory, a place where they had the bright idea to name a city after bloke who first described the phenomenon of natural selection, where the weakest of the species get weeded out so as to not contaminate the gene pool.

Fortunately, natural selection hasn't kicked in to claim the life of one of the bozos who think croc traps are a funny photo backdrop.

Of course, it all seems fun and games until someone gets, well, eaten alive by a crocodile.

If you want do something to prove how dumb you are to get a bit of a laugh from the lads, there are other things you can do.

For example, you could stick a firecracker up your bum.

You could also try parking parking your four-wheel-drive on a beach between the high and low tide marks.

