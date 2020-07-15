For goodness sake, please don't answer the door in the nude!

Police checking on compliance with coronavirus isolation orders say they got a few surprises when they knocked on doors over the weekend.

Police conducting COVID-19 compliance checks in the ACT say people in isolation have been answering the door in the nuddy.

Detective Superintendent Jason Kennedy, from the ACT Policing dedicated COVID-19 squad, this week thanked those in isolation for giving officers a "warm reception".

"Although some of them may need a reminder to put some clothes on before they open the door for a compliance check," he said in a statement.

"We did get a few surprises on the weekend.

"If you are self-isolating and need assistance, please stay where you are and reach out for help by contacting the COVID-19 hotline."

Shout out to the ACT Police who are asking those who are in quarantine, to please wear some clothes when they answer the door....#QuarantineLife #coronavirus — Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) July 15, 2020

Supt Kennedy said more than 400 compliance checks of people in quarantine and businesses operating under stage 2.2 restrictions were conducted between July 10 and July 13.

No infringement notices or warnings were issued over the weekend but a number of businesses were told to tighten their COVID-19 measures and controls.

There was 100 per cent compliance by people in quarantine at home or in hotels, police said.

"Last week, when I announced police would be taking a zero-tolerance stance to breaches of people in quarantine, I hoped we wouldn't need to issue any fines," ACT chief police officer Neil Gaughan said on Monday.

"I'm happy to say that so far, Canberrans have done the right thing.

"Compliance checks were conducted on 367 people over the past three days in hotels and at home, and all 367 people were where they had to be."

Stage 2.2 allows gatherings of 100 people across all areas with one person per 4sq m, full-contract training for sports and the reopening of cinemas, theatres, arcades and play centres.

A Qantas flight carrying Australians stranded in India lands at Canberra Airport in May. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

ACT Health states isolation "is used to separate people who are unwell with a possible or confirmed communicable disease from people who are healthy".

Quarantine, on the other hand, is used to separate and restrict the movement of people who are well but may have been exposed to a communicable disease, such as COVID-19, to see if they become unwell.

Isolation Declaration Cards are issued to all returned travellers. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

Visitor restrictions were reinstated on Tuesday at all ACT hospitals and community health centres.

The visitor policy allows for one visitor per patient, per day and one parent or carer present at all times with admitted babies, children and young people, with an additional visitor for one hour each day.

There have been 113 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT and there are five active cases.

In a statement on Wednesday, ACT Health said Canberrans are still required in coming weeks to avoid large crowds, keep 1.5m apart, continue good hand and respiratory hygiene, stay home if they are unwell and get tested if they are experiencing any coronavirus symptoms.

Originally published as People in iso told to put clothes on