'People will keep drowning'

TREACHEROUS WATERS: Surf Life Savers search for the body of Japanese surfer Tomoe Ogisu, who drowned after entering the water at the dangerous Fingal Headland. Scott Davis

A LEADING NSW surf safety identity said lifeguard services should be mandatory at Fingal's dangerous headland.

Ken Holloway, a founding member of the Australian Professional Ocean Lifeguards Association, said no amount of public awareness campaigns or warning signs would prevent people from swimming at the deadly headland, which has claimed four lives since October, 2015.

Mr Holloway said he wrote to Tweed MP Geoff Provest, urging him to consider installing a paid lifeguard at Dreamtime Beach and offering to supply a cost-price lifeguard tower, which he suggested could be funded by the State Government.

He has questioned claims it would be "too dangerous” to have someone watch over the unpatrolled southern beach.

He said warning people against the dangers of Fingal Head wasn't enough to save lives.

"The people are swimming there anyway,” he said.

"The rate of beach drownings is going up around Australia.

"One of the main reasons for this is there's more people coming to the beach.

"People are going to come and they're going to enjoy our beaches, that's normal behaviour.

"The people are going there anyway and the people are drowning.”

He argued claims it was counter-intuitive to patrol a dangerous stretch of coastline were "ridiculous”.

"We could use the same argument with Bondi,” he said.

"That's basically code for we don't want to spend the money. That's fine, but what they should say to the public is we don't have the funds available.

"At the end of the day it's all about the dollars.

"If you want to minimise the risk of people drowning you've only got two options: put an electric fence around there and stop people swimming or you put a lifeguard there.”

Mr Holloway said while he welcomed other measures which have been announced, including the installation of angel rings for the headland, a defibrillator for public use and a possible emergency beacon, he said "constant surveillance” was vital.

There are calls for a lifeguard tower, similar to the one pictured, to be installed at Fingal. Valerie Horton

Tweed Shire Council manager for recreation services Stewart Brawley said they were working on an assessment process with Surf Life Saving NSW and hadn't ruled out the possibility of more lifeguards.

He said the final report was expected in April and would guide council as to appropriate action on the headland.

Mr Brawley said the council spent about $600,000 on lifeguards at Kingscliff, Salt, Fingal, Casuarina, Hastings Point and North and South Pottsville each year, with the cost of an additional lifeguard dependent on how often they were on duty.

But Mr Provest said they had considered, and ruled out, the possibility of lifeguards and surf life saving crews at Fingal's southern beach.

Mr Provest said angel rings should be at the headland in several weeks, while he was working on securing a $35,000 grant for an emergency beacon at the Fingal lighthouse, while a mobile phone reception blackspot might also be addressed.

He said training would be provided for the community on how to use a publicly-available defibrillator, to be installed at Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club.

"I've made an application for mobile phone blackspot funding,” Mr Provest said.

"I'm working through that process.”

But he said extra patrols were not on the cards, citing Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce's advice patrols there would be "too dangerous”.

"I'm guided by Steven Pearce and Surf Life Saving NSW,” Mr Provest said.

"They don't want to go down that avenue because it might create a false sense of security.”

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said she was "devastated” by the number of deaths at the headland and has called for a "suite of measures” to save lives at Fingal Head and the deadly Dreamtime Beach, to the south of the headland.

"This is a state responsibility,” she said.

"They are doing nothing and as a result we've got lives at risk.”

Mrs Elliot has called for a Lifeguard tower, Surf Life Saving patrols on Dreamtime Beach and improved signage along with the flotation devices already planned for the headland.

"I think we have to acknowledge the fact that people are going to keep going to Dreamtime Beach because it is a very beautiful beach,” she said.

Tomoe Ogisu, 22, last month became the fourth person to hose his life at the site since October, 2015.