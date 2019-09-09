Peregian fire: 'I just grabbed my son, passport and ran'

Kelly Norris and Demi Kelly keeping watch of their house near the David Low Way.

Kelly Norris and Demi Kelly keeping watch of their house near the David Low Way.

A POLICEMAN'S voice blaring down Daniel Baum's street alerted him to the fact his property was in danger.

The Peregian Beach gathered his belongings and headed south towards Coolum, watching flames jump the David Low as he left.

"I just grabbed my passport and my son and I was out of there," Mr Baum said.

"I'm not too worried yet as long as the fire keeps moving north, if the wind changes I might start to worry."

Bushfire shuts Sunshine Mwy: A bushfire has shut the Sunshine Motorway in both directions at Peregian Springs.

Police have declared an emergency situation at Peregian Springs and Peregian Beach in relation to a bushfire in the area.

At least 10 homes have been destroyed.

Photos View Photo Gallery