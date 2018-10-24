Perfect score shows Banora nursing staff genuinely care

WELL DONE: Richmond MP Justine Elliot with residents and staff from Southern Cross Care St Martha's Residential Aged Care at Banora Point.

THE aged care sector has come under fire recently as stories of patient neglect and poor staffing levels sweep the nation, but one Tweed facility is doing its best to counteract the negativity.

Southern Cross Care StMartha's Residential Aged Care at Banora Point recently received a perfect score of 44 points in the government standards assessment, which is performed every two years.

Facility manager Lindy Rimmer said both staff and residents at the facility were thrilled to receive the top mark.

"I really believe it's because we've got really great staff at Southern Cross,” Ms Rimmer said.

"Being a smaller facility (with 40 residents) we're quite intimate and we have great staff who follow those procedures. We're all very close with our residents.”

Ms Rimmer said the assessment period was very strict and it was with great pride the facility had passed with flying colours.

"It's two days, conducted by two assessors and it's a very robust system,” she said.

"The assessors seemed to be over the moon about how lovely our home is.

"At the end of the day we all should be doing the right thing at all times.”