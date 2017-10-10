Perrins band together in time of crisis

IN THE BLOOD: Tweed Heads father-and-son duo Chris and Dan Perrin have recently returned from a trip with Team Rubicon Australia.

THEY work side-by-side at home, and the same transpired on the front line of Hurricane Harvey recovery for father-and-son duo Chris and Dan Perrin.

The Tweed Heads men both work for Fire and Rescue and last week returned from volunteering in the American disaster zone through Team Rubicon Australia.

It's a non-profit organisation founded in the US by ex-navy personnel and firefighters.

The Perrins joined the Australian branch after the devastation of Cyclone Debbie earlier this year.

Chris said it had been rewarding to work together as father and son, although the communities they've visited - many of them dominated by low socio-economic groups - had been left devastated by the storm.

They spent a significant time in the town of Warton, in the south-east of Texas.

Chris said the homes they'd visited had "significant damage”, with one - owned by an elderly couple - having been swamped in four metres of water as the couple found refuge in the attic.

Dan Perrin said it was great to be able to work alongside his dad away from the fire ground, and in a community which had no support but the helping hands their volunteers offered.

He said Team Rubicon Australia gave the equivalent of about $1 million in volunteer aid hours.

Donate to the group at teamrubiconaus.org.