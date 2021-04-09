Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Person opens fire in horror mass shooting

by Ally Foster
9th Apr 2021 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM

 

One person is dead and at least five others are injured after a person reportedly opened fire inside a warehouse in Bryan, Texas.

The suspect is now in custody and is believed to be an Kent Moore Cabinets, where the shooting took place, according to KBTX.

Bryan Chief of Police Eric Buske told the employee showed up at the company's headquarters and began shooting near the warehouse. Police were called to the scene just before 2.30pm on Thursday (local time).

 

 

 

One person is dead and at least five others suffered gunshot wounds. Picture: KXAN
One person is dead and at least five others suffered gunshot wounds. Picture: KXAN

One person died at the scene and five others were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. At least four of those people are in critical condition. A sixth person was also hospitalised after suffering from an asthma attack.

Authorities said a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was also shot while pursuing a suspect in relation to the shooting. The trooper is in a serious but stable condition.

Mr Buske said the person was gone by the time police arrived.

Kent Moore Cabinets released a statement saying the company was "devastated" by the events at the Bryan manufacturing facility.

"Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected. We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly," the company said.

"We are fully co-operating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family members of those who were involved.

 

More to come.

 

Originally published as Person opens fire in horror mass shooting

More Stories

editors picks gun control gun crime mass shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say: Zero waste plans on display

        Premium Content Have your say: Zero waste plans on display

        Council News The ambitious plan is now up for public feedback.

        Double drug driver was using most nights

        Premium Content Double drug driver was using most nights

        Crime The woman said the drugs helped her sleep.

        Join The Great Dunny Hunt for when you HAVE to go

        Premium Content Join The Great Dunny Hunt for when you HAVE to go

        News The National Public Toilet Map, which lists over 19,000 toilets, gives people the...

        $2500 reward offered for stolen puppy's return

        Premium Content $2500 reward offered for stolen puppy's return

        News A Northern Rivers couple offers a reward for return of their pup