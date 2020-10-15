Menu
A person has been shot after allegedly opening fire on police officers on NSW’s central coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
Crime

Person shot after police pursuit

by Erin Lyons
15th Oct 2020 12:13 PM

A major police operation is under way on NSW's central coast after a person was shot.

The shot person allegedly opened fire on officers following an earlier police pursuit.

Residents of the Warnervale and Tuggerah Lakes areas have been warned to stay indoors, 2GB reports.

It is understood police have blocked Minnesota Rd in both directions with Polair circling above.

Heavily armed police and emergency services are on the scene.

It is alleged the person was driving a stolen vehicle that had been tracked by police.

More to come

Originally published as Person shot after police pursuit

