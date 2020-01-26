Personal tragedy drives Woman of the Year

Kelly Sawden congratulates Heart of the Women 2019 Woman of the year Noami Day.

Kelly Sawden congratulates Heart of the Women 2019 Woman of the year Noami Day.

THE 2019 winner of the Woman of the Year category in the Heart of Women Awards, Naomi Day, turned her deep and personal grief of losing her eight-month-old son into a program helping other parents whose voices are lost between the health care systems, health care professionals and parents.

The loss of her son from a preventable death has driven her to ensure changes have been made in the form of the REACH Program which actively promotes partnership between healthcare professionals and parents in recognising when the patient is experiencing an escalating deterioration.

The REACH program encourages family and carers to engage with the medical team if they are concerned and if 'something is not right'.

Naomi still continues the fight on behalf of all parents to ensure others never have to feel her pain.

She believes no parent should lose a child from a preventable death in our modern age.

Kelly Sawden congratulates Heart of the Women 2019 Woman of the year Noami Day.

Nominate ladies who make a difference

TIME is running out to nominate for the prestigious Heart of Women Awards that recognise women in the community that go above and beyond helping others.

The Awards night will be held in International Women's Week on Saturday, March 7 at the Palazzo Versace, Gold Coast.

Created by Agape Outreacher founder Theresa Mitchell, the awards acknowledge women that are making a difference or contributing to the community in a range of different categories.

The Heart of Women Awards not only recognises the winners (who can win great prizes) but also raises needed awareness for the causes that these talented women are working in.

Agape outreach founder Theresa Mitchell.

Nominees can be either employed in the services or volunteering, and they just need to be residing in the Gold Coast or Tweed Shire to qualify.

This event is hosted by Agape Outreach Inc. a registered charity serving the homeless and needy, and is a fundraising tool for their organisation.

The theme of this year's event is Glitz and Glam, and yes ladies men are welcome to come along also.

Nominations will be closing on February 1 and to put forward a worthy woman, just say in 250 words why your nomination should be recognised for their efforts.

To nominate go to https://agapeoutreachinc.com/nominate

Categories for nominations are:

● Aged Care Services

● Emergency Services

● Youth and Children's Services

● Environmental Services

● Creative Arts

● Health and Disability

● Making a Difference Individual Award

● Making a Difference Group Award

● Entrepreneur of the Year

● Big Idea Award

● Young Woman of the Year

● Woman of the Year

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/87438