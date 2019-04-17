Aussie allegedly tried to kidnap boy

A prominent Perth DJ and community radio presenter has been arrested in San Francisco and charged with kidnapping a two-year-old boy as the child was walking along a street with his mother.

Roscoe Bradley Holyoake, 34, is being held in the county jail on a felony charge of kidnapping, San Francisco Sheriff's office records show, with a $US500,000 ($A700,000) bond listed.

Perth DJ Roscoe Bradley Holyoake was arrested in San Francisco and charged with kidnapping. Picture: Facebook

US media is reporting a 32-year-old mother was walking with her child in the Castro District of the city when a man allegedly tried to grab the boy.

The reports said the mother allegedly struggled with Mr Holyoake as he seized her son.

Mr Holyoake then ran off and was chased down by witnesses who held him until police arrived.

Roscoe Bradley Holyoake with Australian comedian Tim Minchin. Picture: Facebook

Adam and Sabrina Walker were walking with their son when they heard the mother start screaming for help, saying someone had taken her child.

Ms Walker said Mr Holyoake suddenly stopped running, put the child down, smiled at everybody and started sprinting again.

Her husband gave chase for several blocks.

"Without really thinking too much about it, I took off running after him," Mr Walker told media in the US.

Police reportedly said the toddler was injured, but not seriously, and the family had declined medical treatment.

Mr Holyoake performs under the moniker DJ Roski and recently played at the Sydney Mardi Gras.

He has worked as a DJ at Connections Nightclub in Perth and recently played at a wrap party for comedian Tim Minchin's new mini-series Upright.

Mr Holyoake has been a volunteer presenter at Perth community radio station RTRFM periodically for the past five years.

RTR confirmed he was involved sporadically as a presenter of a weekly show called All Things Queer, discussing LGBTI community issues.

He was also a board member of Pride WA for two years before standing down in February.