Peter Drouyn heading to Surf World

SURFING LEGACY: Peter Drouyn introduced the man on man format at the 1977 Stubbies Classic, Burleigh Heads. Dick Hoole

THE man who created the man on man format for World Professional Surfing, Peter Drouyn will be Surf World's next special guest.

Drouyn on Drouyn will be the sixth event at the Gold Coast Surf Museum, Currumbin, which has so far featured women's surfing, big wave champions, writers, photographers and fundraisers in 2019.

There's not much that Peter Drouyn hasn't done in his life. The colourful and somewhat controversial character shocked many in the surfing world when turning into Westerly Windina in 2009.

Although by 2017 at the Windansea Reunion, Peter had made a welcome return back to the surfing legend.

Always the entertainer and innovator, Drouyn was one of Australia's if not the world's best surfers in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

He was the most successful Queensland sportsman in 1965 and 1966 when he won back to back National Junior titles. In 1970 he took out the Australian Open men's title finally overcoming Sydney's National Champion's Midget Farrelly and Nat Young.

In the same year, he placed third in the World titles at Johanna, Victoria.

Like his main rivals from the 1960s, Drouyn had made the successful transition from longboards to shortboards. He even started making his own brand of shortboards and was heavily influenced by the Hawaiians narrow mini gun pintails that had become the latest shortboard design.

I can still remember when Drouyn pulled off the first floater at barrelling Kirra Point on those radical racy boards that were only 17-inch-wide and then he blew everybody away with the first carving 360 turn at Greenmount.

There's no doubt he inspired a raft of new emerging Queensland talent such as Michael Peterson, Peter Townend and Rabbit Bartholomew known as the Coolangatta kids.

In 1973, Drouyn entered the famous Sydney Nida acting college paid by his mentor and filmmaker Bob Evans.

Drouyn had excelled in high school plays taken on the main role of Tom Jones and earnt cameo roles in TV and Movies.

Although he complained that Nida hadn't taught him enough about method acting.

Bob Evans, who had directed and produced many popular surf movies, decided to send Peter around the world filming his unique brand of surfing while impersonating heroes like Marlon Brando.

Drouyn and Friends was Evans last surf movie and while not a huge commercial success, the 16 ml movie of Drouyn especially surfing at double overhead Outside Corner at Uluwatu Bali is just as relevant today.

Drouyn has always been known for putting it all on the line but his biggest gamble and what would prove to be his defining legacy was the introduction of the man on man format at the 1977 Stubbies Surf Classic at Burleigh Heads.

Drouyn on Drouyn is on Saturday, July 27, at 5pm with tickets on the door at Surf World or via Eventbrite.