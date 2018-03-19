Menu
Mopsy (Elizabeth Debicki), Cottontail (Daisy Ridley), Peter Rabbit (James Corden), Benjamin (Colin Moody) and Flopsy (Margot Robbie) in a scene from the movie Peter Rabbit. Supplied by Sony Pictures.
Peter Rabbit to raise funds for rescue chopper

19th Mar 2018 3:57 PM

THE new feature film Peter Rabbit will be shown in a special screening to help raise money for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The childhood classic will be shown on Saturday, March 24 at the Coolangatta Birch Carroll and Coyle Cinema at 10am (Qld time).

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesperson Zeke Huish said kids will be able to enjoy the company of real life cuddly rabbits during the screening.

"With Easter around the corner, this new movie is sure to be a hit with the kids," he said.

Tickets are $12 and can be bought online at www.helirescue.com.au/events

