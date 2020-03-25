HUNDREDS of native trees may be destroyed to make way for a Pacific Motorway upgrade between Palm Beach and Tugun.

A petition to save the trees between Palm Beach Ave and Sarawak Ave has garnered more than 600 signatures in less than two weeks.

The area is the planned site for Package C of the $1.03 billion, 10km Pacific Motorway upgrade, and would see Exits 92 and 93 at Palm Beach combined.

Resident Deborah Ryan said she started the petition in an attempt to preserve the street, and wanted to see the Department of Transport and Main Roads "start over" with their plan.

The works are part of a $1.03b M1 upgrade. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)

"It will be road, pathway, noise barrier, road and then the M1 (across from houses) which is honestly horrifying as a local," she said.

"(The area) is not only loved by locals, school kids use it to walk to school. We did receive feedback (from TMR) saying they're reconsidering the placement of the noise barrier.

"Ideally they don't want them to take out Exit 93."

MP Michael Hart said the upgrade may result in a "large percentage" of the trees being removed, and confirmed he had urged TMR to reconsider the plan.

Construction work is expected to start by early 2021.

Originally published as Petition launched demanding halt to M1 upgrade