Petition to axe Riverfire after natural disasters

BRISBANE'S annual Riverfire fireworks spectacular is under threat, with a social media campaign calling for it to be cancelled and funding diverted to fire victims and farmers.

The fireworks display, which is the centrepiece of the Brisbane Festival, is scheduled for September 28 and sees hundreds of thousands line the banks of the Brisbane River.

But the Riverfire Facebook page is the target of a major backlash from keyboard warriors and a change.org petition has been set up calling on Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner to axe the show.

Petition creator Lauren Darwin said: "With the kick Mother Nature has dished out to regional and rural Queensland since the beginning of the year, I believe there is greater need in the state than a night of extravagant fireworks.

"It really serves no purpose apart from entertaining city-dwellers. Given the very real struggles communities are having, such as the floods earlier this year in the north, Clifton with no fuel in town, whole towns like Stanthorpe and Warwick almost without water, and the most horrific bushfire season this state has ever seen, there are more worthy causes than an evening of fireworks."

On Facebook, the attacks point to recent bushfires as a reason to cancel.

"Don't you think there is enough fire around the state without having to add your own," one post said.

Another said: "This is a complete waste of money and there is a total fire ban in place. The event should be cancelled."

Brisbane Festival organisers said that, during adversity, it was important for community morale that events proceeded.

"Sunsuper Riverfire is a much-loved community event which has been safely taking place across Brisbane's skies for 21 years," a statement read. "This major civic event draws together over half a million people from all over southeast Queensland to our river's edge."

The statement said organisers were considering collecting donations for the GIVIT 2019 Queensland Bushfire Appeal, including at the Arcadia hub at South Bank and online via Brisbane Festival ticket sales