Petition to council calls for second dwellings on rural land

Petition signed calling for more engagment with the community over the Rural Land Strategy. Picture: Scott Powick.

More than 800 people have signed a petition calling on council to allow second dwellings to be built on rural land.

The Tweed Rural Sustainability Alliance handed the petition late last month, which was accepted by council at Thursday’s meeting.

The petition, with a total of 819 valid signatures, is calling on council to accept Secondary Detached Dwellings on all RU1 and RU2 lots regardless of size to bring the shire into line with surrounding shires.

It also calls for more meaningful dialogue with Tweed rural land holders to formulate the new Rural Land Strategy.