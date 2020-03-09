Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Money

Petrol prices set to fall amid coronavirus panic

by Matthew Killoran
9th Mar 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE competition watchdog has been set on petrol stations to pressure them to pass on big drops in fuel prices, in a rare piece of good news for Aussie consumers as stockmarkets continue to plunge amid the coronavirus panic.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg warned today the economic impact from Covid-19 would be significant, but said the response would be measured and not made from fear.

But he revealed he spoke to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission boss Rod Sims this morning, asking him to take action on crude oil prices which have dropped 47 per cent since the start of the year.

 

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he has asked the ACCC to make sure dropping oil prices are passed on to consumers. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he has asked the ACCC to make sure dropping oil prices are passed on to consumers. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

 

"I wanted to re-emphasise to the ACCC the importance of holding the oil retailers to account in ensuring that the Australians get the benefit from the lower oil prices," Mr Frydenberg said.

"The ACCC plays a monitoring role in with respect to prices at the bowser.

"They have assured me that they will not only maintain their monitoring role and the vigilance that that involves, but they'll also be calling out any energy companies that don't pass on the reduction in the wholesale price to the Australian consumer."

While the ASX has dropped five per cent this morning, Mr Frydenberg said Australia was well placed to respond to the crisis as he foreshadowed the government's stimulus package expected this week.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) boss Rod Sims has been asked to make sure dropping oil prices are passed on to consumers. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) boss Rod Sims has been asked to make sure dropping oil prices are passed on to consumers. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

"It's important to understand that the fiscal response that we will be undertaking is scalable. So we will make our announcements sooner rather than later," he said.

"This is very different to the GFC, and so the response needs to be very different. And our response is both on the supply and the demand side, because we are seeing disruptions to the economy.

An announcement regarding a stimulus package, which could be worth as much as $10 billion, are expected later this week.

More Stories

Show More
accc asx coronavirus editors picks petrol prices

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorists lucky to be alive after three-car crash on hwy

        premium_icon Motorists lucky to be alive after three-car crash on hwy

        News The driver of a vehicle allegedly on the wrong side of the road collided with two other vehicles.

        Is this the Coast’s emptiest shopping centre?

        premium_icon Is this the Coast’s emptiest shopping centre?

        Business The property has long been a talking point on the Gold Coast

        Light rail: ‘It’s going to be complete mayhem’

        premium_icon Light rail: ‘It’s going to be complete mayhem’

        News “It’s going to ruin the southern end of the Gold Coast."

        20 men involved in violent brawl

        premium_icon 20 men involved in violent brawl

        Crime The victim was pushed, knocked to the ground, kicked in the head