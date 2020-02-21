Menu
BUSTED: Travis Shelley, 30, in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday pleaded guilty to seven charges including dishonestly obtaining property by deception and drive a motor vehicle during disqualification period. Photo: Trevor Veale.
Serial petrol thief ordered to cough up cash

Jodie Callcott
21st Feb 2020 10:51 AM
THE law has caught up with a petrol thief who stole from the same service station four times in less than a month.

Travis Shelley, 30, in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday pleaded guilty to seven charges including dishonestly obtaining property by deception and drive a motor vehicle during disqualification period.

The court head the Coombabah man stole $313.26 worth of unleaded petrol from a Thrumster, NSW, service station between December 12, 2019 and January 6, 2020.

Police alleged CCTV footage captured Shelley putting unleaded fuel in the same white Toyota Tarago four times and leave without paying.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told the court Shelley had "reasonable prospects of rehabilitation" and gave him credit for his guilty pleas.

Shelley was convicted and sentenced to a Community Corrections Order for two years, ordered to pay the victim $313.26 and disqualified from driving for the automatic period for a second offence.

