Petrol to fall below $1 per litre: NRMA

by Steven Deare
1st Apr 2020 1:04 PM

Motorists can expect fuel prices to fall below $1 per litre across the country in the next two to three weeks.

While some petrol stations have been offering ethanol fuel for less than 90 cents per litre, the NRMA expects the price of regular unleaded to drop to similar levels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Adelaide, the price of regular unleaded has already dropped below the $1 mark and Perth is expected to follow this week.

Global oil prices are at the lowest level since December 2003, according to the NRMA.

Motorists are buying less fuel due to the pandemic, which has prompted travel restrictions and led to many Australians losing their jobs.

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fuel prices nrma oil prices pandemic petrol

