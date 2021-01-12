Petty Aussie act caught on camera

Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of attempting an unsporting tactic during India's second innings of the New Year's Test at the SCG.

During the drinks break in the morning session of day five, Smith was spotted on the cameras shadow batting near the popping crease.

But before taking his place in the field, Smith scraped his foot through the stump markings on the pitch, forcing Indian batsman Rishabh Pant to take guard once again.

Importantly, the cheeky move falls within the Laws of Cricket, as Smith's scuffs were not made in the danger zones on the pitch.

Ultimately, it only served to waste his opponent's time, but several viewers took a disliking to the petty tactic regardless.

Indian broadcaster Aakash Chopra tweeted: "Shoes can be used for many things. Removing an opponent's batting guard mark too … Not for taking sharp catches though."

It is the old Australia. Steve Smith is interfering with the batsman's guard. Paine is building pressure on umpires by abusing them. Local umpires are giving decisions against India, which thanks to referrals are getting reversed.

The distraction seemingly didn't deter Pant, who pummelled a quick-fire 97 on Monday to keep the match alive.

The 23-year-old did not don the gloves in Australia's second innings after he was struck in the arm by a short ball from Pat Cummins on Saturday.

HIGHEST SCORES BY INDIAN WICKETKEEPERS IN THE FOURTH INNINGS OF A TEST MATCH

Rishabh Pant - 114 vs England (2018)

Rishabh Pant - 97 vs Australia (2021)

MS Dhoni - 76* vs England (2007)

Prithvi Patel - 67* vs England (2016)

