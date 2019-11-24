Phase out of long term vans continues

Long-term casual caravan owners will no longer be allowed to sell their properties, as council plans to phase them out. Picture: Richard Mamando.

Long-term casual caravan owners will no longer be allowed to sell their properties, as council plans to phase them out. Picture: Richard Mamando.

OWNERS of long-term holiday vans at three Tweed holiday spots will not be allowed to sell after a Tweed Shire Council ruling.

The council voted in favour of informing the owners of 70 holiday vans at Boyds Bay, Hastings Point and Pottsville North Holiday Parks that requests to sell their long-term casual caravans on site would no longer be approved.

This move comes after the council approved a similar decision in March relating to the owners of 48 vans at Fingal Holiday Park.

Council documents state it is not recommending the council terminate the agreements it has with the owners, and owners of these properties will be allowed to exit their agreements with the council.

The council is wanting to grow its tourist market and these long-term sites are taking up space and opportunity, according to a council report into the issue.

By not allowing owners to sell their properties, it would ultimately force long-term vans out of the market, the report added.

“Over time there will be a slow, natural attrition of long-term casuals from the holiday parks and conversion of these sites to tourist sites, therefore not placing unnecessary financial stress on the parks due to the sudden removal of all (vans) and reducing conflict with long- term casuals that can occur with forced termination,” the council report stated.

“In financial terms, it is expected that even with a greater supply of tourist sites, the conversion of these long-term casual to tourist sites will generate more revenue than they would under their current classification.”