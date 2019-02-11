PHEW! Temperatures set to climb in the Tweed

WARM WEATHER: Beaches like the one at Kingscliff will be popular this week with temperatures around the Tweed set to rise.

AIRCONDITIONERS will be getting a workout as areas of the Tweed are expected to reach the high 30s this week.

Murwillumbah is forecast to swelter tomorrow and Wednesday, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 35°C and 38°C according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Tweed Heads is in for a warm week as well, with temperatures forecast to be in the 30s all week.

Wednesday will be the hottest day with a maximum temperature of 33°C expected.

Rebecca Farr from the Bureau said a hot front from the southern part of the state was causing the temperatures to rise over the next could of days.

"We have a dry front that is moving through the southern parts of NSW and that is bringing west to north-westerly winds in most parts and that is bringing hot dry air into the area,” she said.

"We are expecting to be somewhat windy as we head into late Tuesday and early Wednesday.”

Temperatures are expected to drop at the end of the week according to the Bureau, with cooler air at the end of the front passing through the area.