Menu
Login
(L-R) Jake Owen and Phil Mickelson.
(L-R) Jake Owen and Phil Mickelson.
Golf

‘I won 90,000 of these...go f**k yourself’

by Peter Botte
3rd Apr 2019 11:25 AM

PHIL Mickelson could soon be the subject of one of those confrontational country songs everyone loves.

Lefty got into a verbal spat with country music singer Jake Owen at Jordan Spieth's wedding last November, apparently over Mickelson's pay-per-view match with Tiger Woods the previous day.

Owen, who is close friends with Spieth, said on Barstool's "ForePlay" podcast Monday that he confronted Mickelson about getting a refund of the roughly $30 he and millions of others "wasted" on the lacklustre event many viewers ended up watching for free.

"I was like, 'Hey, Phil, you owe me f - king $29.99 for wasting four hours of my life with the s - ttiest golf I've ever seen,'" Owen said. "' … I want my $29.99 back and apologise to me for some s - tty golf.'"

Owen added that Mickelson replied by whipping out a stack of cash and handing him a C-note.

"I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take one of these and go f - k yourself," Owen claimed Mickelson told him.

The three-time Masters champion tweeted Monday in response to a video clip of Owen's tale, "True story."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post

golf phil mickelson tiger woods
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Budget a winner: Polglase

    Budget a winner: Polglase

    Politics Tweed Chamber president says region will benefit by tax breaks handed to small business

    • 3rd Apr 2019 11:02 AM
    Arts trail feast for senses

    Arts trail feast for senses

    News There will be special historic screenings at the Regent Theatre

    • 3rd Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Mayor slammed over Cudgen comments

    Mayor slammed over Cudgen comments

    Council News Milne said the hospital site did not meet planning requirements.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 10:46 AM
    • 1 tweed
    More talks as land strategy back on the table

    More talks as land strategy back on the table

    Environment Round table discussion on shire's Rural Land Strategy