Trainer Phillip Stokes may have found a smart one in unbeaten filly Sizzlefly.
Horses

Stokes sizzles with unbeaten filly

by Gilbert Gardiner
11th Jun 2019 10:15 AM

IN-FORM Pakenham trainer Phillip Stokes unearthed another smart prospect on Monday at Mornington just two days after winning the Group 1 Queensland Derby.

Sizzlefly, a $110,000 Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sales purchase, kept her unbeaten record intact with an effortless 2.2 length romp.

The two-year-old speed ball, who blitzed a field of juveniles in Adelaide last January by eight lengths on debut, will now be set for the spring.

But Stokes left the door ajar for one more run before a short break.

"She's shown us plenty at home, she's been working with our better horses and never lost a track gallop," Stokes said.

"I think she's a really nice filly that should measure up to spring races.

"We'll see how she pulls up, there's no rush … well graduate to a Saturday meeting next."

Rock solid $1.75 favourite Sizzlefly settled midfield under apprentice jockey Kayla Crowther and skipped over the Heavy 9 going to sustain a looping run to victory.

John Allen combines with Mr Quickie to win the Queensland Derby.
Team Hayes-Dabernig debutant Careless Whisper, a well-supported $3.90 second-favourite, was no match for the winner despite looking the winner rounding the bend.

Crowther gushed over Sizzlefly's performance.

"They don't do much better than that," Crowther said.

 

"When she jumped she got lost for half a second but a simple click up and she was on the job.

"I've ridden her a lot but I can't say I've done a lot of work with her … (she's) self made really."

Stokes confirmed on Monday that Queensland Derby winner Mr Quickie would be sent for a spell before a crack at spring features.

