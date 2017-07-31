Phillips, Harrison edged in race for Aussie surf titles

LOCAL Jay Phillips came close to claiming an Australian title in the Surfmasters Men's over 35's division after showing everyone why he was one of the favourites to claim the championship in the event's early stages.

Phillips was well placed to take out the final on Sunday until defending champion Mitch Dawkins produced a powerful series of manoeuvres to post an 8.60pt ride on his forehand, narrowly pipping Phillips to go back to back.

"You just can't let your guard down with guys like Jay Phillips, so I was always looking for another high score but I got the win and I'm pretty stoked,” Dawkins said.

Coolangatta's Piper Harrison also performed well but fell short to young central coaster Kirra-Belle Olsson, who produced one of the waves of the festival thus far in the Open Women's final, shredding a long right hand wall to pieces on her backhand, punching out multiple smooth hooks and a 9.25pt ride.

Her heat total of 14.75pts was enough to claim victory over Jess Grimwood(NSW), Harrison (QLD) and Amee Donohoe(NSW) in the windy conditions.

New Australian Champions were crowned in the Open Men's, Open Women's and Over 35 Men's divisions with the event held at Duranbah in average surf.

An early flurry of waves in the Open Men's final kept officials on their toes with Thomas Woods (QLD), Chris Zaffis (NSW), Liam O'Brien(QLD) and Monty Tait (NSW) all posting multiple waves in the first five minutes.

Zaffis and Woods took to the little ramps as the northerly wind picked up, Woods narrowly coming out on top when the hooter went, posting the highest single wave score of 7.25pts (out of a possible 10pts) in the process of racking up a heat total of 13.10pts to best Zaffis in second(12.55pts).

The 2017 Australian Surf Festival continues. For results or information visit: www.australiansurffestival.com/