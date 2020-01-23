Pho doubt new restaurant is the real deal

Bay Pho owner Paul Nguyen has brought his family's Vietnamese recipes to the Tweed by opening a restaurant at Tweed City Shopping Centre.

Bay Pho owner Paul Nguyen has brought his family's Vietnamese recipes to the Tweed by opening a restaurant at Tweed City Shopping Centre.

AUTHENTIC flavours from Southeast Asia can be found right here on the Tweed thanks to a new family owned business.

One of the most famous dishes of Vietnam is recreated by the Nguyen family who have just opened a second restaurant at Tweed City Shopping Centre.

Bay Pho owner and chef Paul Nguyen and his family have owned restaurants in Byron Bay for the past 20 years and in November, opened another in Tweed Heads.

Mr Nguyen said growing up eating good Vietnamese food made by his parents is what sparked his love for cooking.

“We haven’t been open that long in Byron Bay and then we came shopping here one day saw an opportunity because the shop was empty and thought why not?” Mr Nguyen said.

“Business has increased steadily we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from the locals.

“The pho is what we concentrate most on, the broth we cook for at least 15 hours so there’s a lot of depth in the flavours.

“We do offer a lot of alternatives like stir fries and noodle salads so there’s a variety (to choose from).”

Pho fan Tania Randall said Bay Pho’s traditional Vietnamese soup was the closest to authentic pho she had tasted since returning from a three-week holiday to Vietnam.

“We did three weeks in Vietnam from north to south and had pho soup in every province we stopped at and this is the closest we’ve found,” Ms Randall said.

“It’s great to get authentic tasting Vietnamese food in Australia because it really is very difficult.

“Normally I have to go to up to my girlfriend’s at Browns Plains and we visit Sunnybank where there is a very large Asian community.”

Bay Pho is at shop 303B at Tweed City Shopping Centre and is open seven days a week from 10.30am to 9pm.