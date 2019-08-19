Phone apps land man on child protection register in court

He'd previously been sentenced for 17 counts of the same offence.

Marc Stapelberg

A MAN accused of breaching reporting conditions under the Child Protection Register has been refused bail.

The man, who'd been living in Goonellabah, was arrested after police allegedly found he'd been using a number of mobile phone apps.

The court heard using the apps, which included Snapchat, was not in breach of his conditions.

Rather, the alleged offence was that he had failed to tell police he was using them, in line with monitoring rules.

The court heard he'd been placed on the Child Protection Register in his early 20s after he had sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16.

Defence solicitor Hannah Donaldson lodged not guilty pleas on the most of the man's charges of failing to comply with a reporting condition.

Ms Donaldson told the court her client had strong ties to the local community, although he'd only lived on the northern Rivers for six months.

She indicated the search of his phone would be in contention when her client defended the charges and said there was "nothing to suggest there was anything concerning" about his alleged use of the applications.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brett Gradisnik opposed bail, citing protections of individuals in the community and the potential commission of further crimes as risk factors.

"What's been put to the court is essentially what would amount to a legal argument in terms of the search," he said.

He argued there was "not a strong defence" to the allegations.

Magistrate David Heilpern said a hearing date would likely not be available until next year, there was an "unacceptable risk" the man would re-offend.

"If the defendant is convicted, given that in 2017 he was sentenced to a lengthy term of imprisonment for precisely the same offence, I would have thought prison would be inevitable," Mr Heilpern said.

"It beggars belief that he'd have in his possession a phone with these applications on it when he's just relatively recently been released for the same offence."

Mr Heilpern refused bail and adjourned the case until October 15.

A brief of evidence is due to be filed by September 30.