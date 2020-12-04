Menu
Close up of schoolgirl using mobile phone in the classroom.
Education

Phones banned in primary schools

by and Ellen Ransley
4th Dec 2020 7:13 AM

Mobile phones will be banned in primary schools across South Australia next year, under a new statewide policy.

High schools will be able to choose their own mobile phone policy, so long as it supports learning.

Education Minister John Gardner said the draft policy, which will be rolled out in government schools in 2021, would help students better "focus on their learning."

The ban will not include "bring your own devices" such as laptops and iPads used for classwork.

Students will still be allowed to use their phones and other personal devices when travelling to and from school to ensure their safety, but phones will be confiscated as soon as the children are on school grounds.

"We understand families may want their child to have a phone while travelling to and from school so they can contact them outside school hours," Mr Gardner said.

"However, we believe that during school hours it is sensible for primary students to store their personal devices safely (away) so they can focus on learning.

"At secondary level, we understand there needs to be more flexibility for sites to develop their own policies that reflect the needs of the school community.

"We note that a rule that is appropriate for a 12-year-old student is not always relevant for an 18-year-old."

Currently, all public schools set their own rules.

Mr Gardner has published a draft for discussion, with the intention the policy will apply as soon as possible next year.

education phones primary schools

