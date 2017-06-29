PHOTO GALLERY: Anchorage Island boardwalk announcement

MORE than a year of lobbying has resolved with the replacement of an ageing timber boardwalk on the northern side of Anchorage Island in Tweed Heads.

Residents welcomed $685,000 in funding from the NSW Government's Walking and Cycling Program announced by Tweed MP Geoff Provest on Saturday.

Save Our Boardwalk member Richard Murray said the boardwalk will form a critical part of a roundabout circuit planned by the Tweed Shire Council, the late Bruce Chick, and conservationist Harry Butler.

Tweed Shire Council mayor Katie Milne addresses residents near the boardwalk at Anchorage Island, Tweed Heads. Contributed

"It's going to allow the education of this community who can come to a place where they can enjoy a mangrove and natural environmental experience," Mr Murray said.

Tweed Shire Council mayor Katie Milne welcomed the repair of the 200 metre boardwalk, which was built in the early 1990s, but has been closed for some time due to safety concerns.

"Thank you to Mr Provest and council staff, and well done to the community for their concerted campaign to save this boardwalk for the whole shire," Cr Milne said.

"The community has really shown how much they appreciate this magnificent waterway."

Cr Milne attended the on-site announcement with Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry, Councillors Warren Polglase and Pryce Allsop, Anchorage residents and Mr Provest.

"This project will make a real difference to those who live, work and holiday in our community," Mr Provest said.

"It not only provides a pathway for cycling, running and walking but also presents an opportunity to visit picturesque areas of river bank in comfort and safety.

Construction is expected by the end of the year, with a tender for design and construction to open in the coming weeks.