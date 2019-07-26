Photo unleashes viral undies protest

Tiff Hall teamed up with Amy Sheppard to film a body positive anthem, Kiss My Fat Ass. Picture: Instagram

Aussie fitness guru Tiff Hall has endured many cruel jibes at her body over the years, and the criticism has deeply influenced her career.

The former Biggest Loser coach has always wanted her projects to support the importance of self-love, and that's why she was convinced to strip down to her underwear for a new video clip.

It is part of Brisbane singer Amy Sheppard's "accidental movement", #kissmyfatass, which started after Amy posted an Instagram picture of herself in a bikini "with my cellulite on full display". It sparked almost 40,000 likes and thousands more comments from people thanking her for being so real.

Sheppard's anthemic single ‘Kiss My Fat Ass’ now has a brand new music video.

#KISSMYFATASS MOVEMENT

The response led to a new single Kiss My Fat Ass and a video clip featuring women of all shapes, sizes and accomplishments, including Hall, rapper Kaylah Truth, dancer Jacqueline Quach and Paralympic silver medallist Monique Murphy, to dance together in their underwear.

"I wanted to show women, men, boys and girls that the most beautiful thing they could do is to be authentic," Amy told news.com.au.

In the video, Hall has a scene where she carries a giant "Skinny Juice" tea bag around, highlighting the extreme diets women put themselves through to be "perfect".

Tiff Hall carries a huge Skinny Juice tea bag in the video.

The 28-year-old Brisbane singer said no one was perfect, and they shouldn't have to pretend they were.

"Cellulite, rolls, stretch marks, pimples and dimples are all normal human attributions," she said.

"It's so refreshing to see women lifting each other up instead of tearing each other down," Amy said in an Instagram post today.

A CAREER FULL OF CRITICS

Hall told news.com.au that enduring decades of body shaming made her passionate about spreading the importance of self-love.

Before giving birth to her son Arnold in 2017, Hall spent many years working on prime-time television as a fitness presenter on The Circle, a contestant on Gladiato r and a fitness coach on The Biggest Loser.

"I worked in the television industry right at the point in time when social media was born," she explained.

"In the beginning, it was used as a vehicle to criticise."

Hall explained how much her body has been targeted by trolls over the years. Picture: Instagram

BODY SHAME AFTER CHILDBIRTH

The former Gladiator said she has been attacked throughout her career over her build and her looks.

"I've been shamed for being too fat, too skinny, too muscular, too masculine, too blonde, too fierce," she said.

"I've even been body shamed for my stomach wrinkles since having a baby.

Hall has had a lifetime of criticism aimed at her body. Picture: Instagram

"I don't put up with bullies, it's about saying no to others who bully us about our bodies.

"But it's also about us saying no to our minds bullying our bodies."

According to Hall, teaming up with Sheppard to shoot the video was the perfect opportunity to spread that message.

WORKING WITH SHEPPARD

Hall said she had admired Amy Sheppard for a long time, "way before we met years ago", and jumped at the chance to work with her.

"Amy's message helps women to feel confident in their own skin, and that's what I've always been about," Hall said.

Hall has admired Amy Sheppard’s work for a long time.

"It was about saying to women, 'Ditch the fad diets, negative self talk, body shaming and take back your power'," she said.

"I've been fighting fad diets and trying to be a strong role model in positive body image for years."

Sheppard's new music video for their single ‘Kiss My Fat Ass’ was released today.

Sheppard is an ARIA-winning band best known for their hits Geronimo and Coming Home.

According to Amy, writing Kiss My Fat Ass has been "the ultimate healing process for all of the pent-up emotions" she felt after being body shamed.

